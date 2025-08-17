Selena Gomez shows rare glimpse into relationship with Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez stepped out for a casual outing for dinner, leaving their stardom behind.

The 33-year-old songstress and actress appeared to be makeup-free with her hair pulled back into a bun with her fiancé in Los Angeles on Friday, August 15.

The Only Murders In the Building star wore a casual black robe with matching slippers while the music producer, 37, opted for an embellished buttoned down shirt, beige trousers, colourful sneakers and layered gold necklaces for accessory.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco make lowkey appearance during casual outing

Gomez’s diamond ring stole the spotlight whenever she lifted her hand, shimmering in the night, which Blanco presented to her at their engagement last year.

The couple appeared in bright spirits as they talked while enjoying their alfresco dinner on the weekend.

The Disney alum and Blanco were first linked together back in July 2023 when he was pictured at her 31st birthday party, as Gomez wrapped an arm around him.

In December that year the Fetish hitmaker officially confirmed their relationship with a picture of them cuddling on her Instagram Story.

Gomez later confirmed that they had already been dating for six months at that point, keeping it lowkey and successfully avoiding the public attention.