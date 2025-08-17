Sophie Turner says she 'wanted to run away' during 'hell' Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner admits she went through 'a media hell' during a vulnerable time

Sophie Turner is opening up about the toll of her highly-publicised divorce from Joe Jonas, and how she dealt with it.

During her debut appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last week on Thursday, August 14, the Game of Thrones star dug deep as she reflected on the experience filming her new movie, Trust. Hitting theatres on August 22, Trust stars Turner as "a Hollywood starlet who retreats to a remote cabin" after a scandal breaks out, only to get trapped in a brutal game of survival.

“I’m not sure if anyone’s aware, but when I started shooting this movie, I was going through, like, a media hell,” Turner, 29, said, likely alluding to her 2023 divorce from her husband-of-four-years.

“A lot of people wanted to know… how you were coping,” host Meyers chimed in.

“Yes, so this was super cathartic because I wanted to run away in my real life when that was all happening,” replied Turner. “But I got to do it in a movie and I got to smash some s*** up, so that was fun,” she added.

The actress finalised her divorce from the Jonas Brothers frontman, 36, in 2024. The pair now co-parent their daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3.