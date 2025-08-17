Taylor Swift's words hit home for Larsa Pippen amid online hate

Larsa Pippen, star of The Real Housewives of Miami, has turned to Taylor Swift's empowering words to deal with the harsh spotlight of social media.

Pippen recently reposted a clip from Swift's appearance on the New Heights podcast, where Swift shared her thoughts on handling online hate.

In the clip, Swift said, "Think of your energy as if it's expensive. As if it's like a luxury item. Not everyone can afford it. Not everyone has invested in you to have the capital for you to care about this."

The actress seemed to echo Swift's sentiments, posting a video on Instagram with the caption, "Not everyone will appreciate your growth... some will be intimidated by it."

Pippen's post was likely a response to the criticism she faced over a photo of her swollen face, which fans accused of being "overfilled" with cosmetic work.

However, she clarified that the look was caused by an allergic reaction to a PRP injection, not excessive filler. Her boyfriend, Jeff Coby, showed his support with a enthusiastic response in the comments.

By embracing Swift's words, Pippen is aligning herself with a superstar who has mastered the art of navigating the digital spotlight.

Swift has been open about the toxic nature of social media, saying, "Social media can tear apart your mental health if you let it. The best thing you can do is step back and remember your self-worth."

Pippen's relationship with Coby marks a new chapter in her life, and she seems determined to focus on her own growth and well-being.

With Swift's words as her inspiration, Pippen is reminding everyone that she's not interested in wasting energy on strangers' opinions.