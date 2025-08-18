YouTube ‘Daily Discover’ feature could pull ahead of Spotify

YouTube is currently testing a new feature "Daily Discover" which appears in the homepage feed of YouTube Music’s mobile application and offering a carousel of individual track suggestions.

Primarily, it seems to have a very different approach as compared to Spotify’s approach to music discovery. This kind of new discovery tool appears to be missing in Spotify.

The popular music streaming service will specifically focus more on playlists such as Discover Weekly, but Spotify doesn't provide any reason why that song in particular was added to your personal playlist.

How does YouTube's new feature recommend new tracks every day?

Initially YouTube's new feature will give recommendations with a short note explaining why it has been chosen.

The Daily Discover section appears above the “Trending songs for you” area on Android. The exact placement seems to vary for different users.

Currently, YouTube is in the experimenting phase, and in initial settings it will appear in some other positions on the homepage.

Meanwhile the carousel format will let listeners to swipe left or right for exploring multiple tracks, and along with there will be a “Play All” button to instantly hear them as a playlist.

The new feature particularly focuses on single tracks and potentially making it easier to focus into something new without perpetrating an entire mix.

The current approach could replace the existing Discover Mix option and focus on a weekly basis.

It is not officially announced and for now it appears to be a part of a limited server-side test. Updating the application does not necessarily mean that it will appear.

We can wait for its official launch, and this could be a welcome addition for those who enjoy exploring things beyond their regular playlists.