Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen's divorce drama continues

The divorce between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen just got messier.

According to sources, Bundchen is "furious" with Brady over his recent comments on parenting, which she perceives as a veiled attack on her parenting style.

In a newsletter, Brady reflected on the importance of hard work and dedication, stating that his profession taught him valuable lessons that he applies to parenting.

Brady wrote, "I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family. I chose to do it by playing football."

The supermodel allegedly views these comments as unnecessary and provocative, with friends advising Brady to reconsider making public remarks about their past disagreements.

An insider revealed that "Gisele is furious and feels Tom is acting bitter." The tension between the former couple is palpable, with Bundchen focusing on maintaining her privacy and Brady's comments stirring up conflict.

Despite their differences, both parents prioritise their children's well-being and share co-parenting responsibilities.

Since their divorce, both Brady and Bundchen have moved on. Bundchen has been in a relationship with Joaquim Valente, with whom she has a son, while Brady has reportedly dated model Irina Shayk.

Their post-divorce lives have been under scrutiny, with the public fascinated by their personal and familial decisions