Prince Harry, Prince Andrew royal roles set new standard for senior members

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been taking a different approach for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, before Prince George was put under strict royal protocol for his training as future monarch commenced.

While George, who turned 12 last month, has a straight path set for his tole in the monarchy, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis still have the option to choose whether they would like to have a prominent position in the monarchy or not.

In any case, William and Kate are taking all the steps possible to make sure that Charlotte and Louis don’t go down the same path as Prince Harry – who complained publicly about being a ‘spare’ to William – or Prince Andrew – who has caused shame to the royal family with his multiple controversies.

“I think Andrew and Harry should both stand as a warning to Prince William and Catherine that how you treat that ‘spare’ is very difficult,” DailyMail’s Diary editor, Richard Eden said.

“We’ve seen in both cases I would say they’ve grown up with the wrong attitudes, with that bitterness, resentment from Harry, then in Andrew’s case that sort of weird entitlement.”

Although, the Wales children appear grounded yet well-versed with royal traditions and protocol during their public appearances. Moreover, George is already easing into the next phase of his role: royal engagements.

“From everything we’ve heard, William and Catherine are making real efforts to avoid that but it is hard in that sense when winner takes all type of thing.”