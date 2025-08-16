Apple accidentally leaks upcoming products in software code

Apple has inadvertently revealed its 2025 lineup through a code hidden in its latest software, offering a rare glimpse into its unreleased products.

Spotted by backend identifiers, the leak revealed:

next-generation HomePod mini (B525)

A17 pro-powered Apple TV

iPad mini with the unreleased A19 Pro chip

Vision Pro 2 with an M5 processor.

The HomePod mini 2 is expected to release in 2025, but the leaked S5-class chip will be replaced by an advanced 64-bit dual-core CPU based on the A16 Bionic paired with a four-core Neural Engine (a first for the smart speaker).

Simultaneously, the Apple TV upgrade, set to release alongside iOS 18 will leverage the iPhone Pro’s A17 Pro for console-tier gaming and Apple Intelligence support.

Additionally, the leak also hints at a major leap for the iPad mini (J510/ J511) that may come with the same A19 Pro chipset destined for the 2025 iPhone 17 Pro series.

A budget entry-level iPad (J581/ J582) with an A18 chip and neural engine upgrades is also in development.

In the software codes, Apple’s wearable lineup also slips. It includes the new SiP chip that will be installed in the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 2.

Meanwhile, the Vision Pro 2 spatial computer is expected to be released with an M5 processor by late 2025. A new studio display, Display 2, with mini-LED backlighting, is also in the pipeline.

The leaks occurred after Apple took an aggressive stance against leakers.

While the company has not confirmed timelines, the code aligns with its typical release cycles.

Industry analysts suggest that these upgrades focus on cross-device AI integration, with Apple Intelligence likely driving hardware demands.