Study links ‘forever chemicals’ to alter gene activity, disease risk

Researchers unveiled that "forever chemicals”, term coined for PFAS (per and polyfluoroalkyl substances), can alter gene activity in ways linked to serious health conditions including cancer, autoimmune disorder, and neurological diseases.

The findings of the study provide critical insights into how PFAS are associated with the disease development. This will help in early detection and treatment.

The study conducted analysis on the blood sample of around 300 firefighters as they usually have a high PFAS exposure due to firefighting foam and protective gear.

It was found that the PFAS compounds interfere with gene expression and ultimately disrupts biological pathways critical to regular cancer suppression, immune function, and neurological health.

For instance, PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate), a hazardous PFAS variant was found to suppress miR-128-1-5p, a gene linked to tumor development.

Other types of PFAS were associated to change genes that suppress leukemia, breast cancer, thyroid disorders, lupus, asthma, and Alzheimer's.

Lead author Melissa Furlong underlined the broad potential health consequences by saying, “these chemicals impact a staggering range of genes and pathways.”

The study failed to prove a direct link between PFAS and the deadly diseases but it identifies biological mechanisms that could precede illness. This provides clues for future medical interventions.

PFAS are often used in the water and stain-resistant products commonly found in firefighting foams, food packaging, cosmetics, and household goods.

While their health risks have been documented by many researchers, this study is the first one to map their epigenetic effects.