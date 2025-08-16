Elmo makes Grand Ole Opry debut on 100th anniversary

The Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary was made more memorable after Elmo made an exciting appearance.

Making their Opry performance debuts, Sesame Street‘s Elmo and Abby Cadabby joined the stage with Grand Ole Opry member Lauren Alaina during the milestone celebrations.

"All the way from Sesame Street, y’all make some noise for my friend Elmo!" the Getting Good songstress announced enthusiastically before the beloved character emerged from behind the Opry podium.

The furry red monster was looking adorable in a blue cowboy shirt and hat, garnering compliments from Alaina.

"You like Elmo’s bolo tie?" Elmo, flaunting his cowboy costume, asked her playfully ahead of their performance together.

The Other Side singer and Sesame Street star Elmo teamed up for a delightful performance of her hit Road Less Traveled.

Notably, it wasn’t just a big moment for Elmo, it was a significant one for Alaina, 30, as well.

The latest milestone celebration marked Aliana's first Opry appearance after she gave birth to her daughter Beni Doll Arnold in June.

Meanwhile, Abby Cadabby performed with Tayla Lynn, who is the granddaughter of late Country Music Hall of Famer and Opry member Loretta Lynn.

Together, the pink furry muppet and Lynn sang one of Loretta’s signature songs, You’re Lookin’ at Country.

Interestingly, Loretta herself once appeared on Sesame Street in 1984, performing Count on Me with The Count. Count von Count is the friendly, singing vampire-like character in Sesame Street.