Niall Horan recalls fond memory with Michael Bublé from One Direction days

Niall Horan reunited with one of his biggest role models in music, Michael Bublé, on The Voice season 28.
The two musicians, who have shared a very close friendship ever since they met at an airport in 2012, marked their return to the iconic red chairs.
The Nice to Meet Ya hitmaker took to his TikToK account joining the popular "how many months have you been friends?" trend, highlighting just how long their friendship has lasted.
The clip begins with a latest picture of Horan and Bublé smiling together before it transitions to a screenshot of an old picture of the two inside an airport, snapped way back in November 2012.
The Must Be Love crooner also added a X post from that time which said, "Look who I met in the airport yesterday! @michaelbuble! Hero."
In the throwback photo, Horan was just around 19-20 years old and member of One Direction. In November 2012, the band released their second studio album Take Me Home, featuring hits like Live While We’re Young and Kiss You.
As for Bublé, the Canadian crooner was in his mid-30s in 2012, and was busy filming NBC's Michael Bublé: Home For The Holidays special, during which he performed a CGI duet of White Christmas with the late Bing Crosby.
The Voice Season 28 is set to premiere on September 22.
Sophie Turner recalls ‘vile’ intimate scene with ‘Game of Thrones’ costar Kit Harington
John Cena gets honest about a change that gave him a big boost and confidence
Tristan Rogers, who played Robert Scorpio on ‘General Hospital’, has passed away
Kylie Jenner claps back at split rumours from Timothée Chalamet in an unexpected turn
Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray share ‘notorious’ thing they do with each other
Kim Kardashian took to social media to share son Psalm and Saint’s bond