Helen Mirren on juggling multiple projects: 'It's been great, actually'

Acclaimed actress Helen Mirren has been juggling multiple projects, and she's loving every minute of it.

With a string of successful TV shows and films under her belt, including 1923 and MobLand, Mirren is now promoting her latest project, The Thursday Murder Club, a mystery movie based on Richard Osman's bestselling novel.

The Thursday Murder Club boasts an impressive cast, including Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie. The film follows four retirees who solve murders as a hobby, but things take a turn when they find themselves in the middle of a real-life whodunnit mystery.

Mirren plays Elizabeth, a former spy, while Brosnan plays Ron, an ex-union leader.

The actress and Brosnan's on-screen partnership is nothing new. The two actors first worked together in the 1980 gangster film The Long Good Friday and have now reunited for The Thursday Murder Club.

Brosnan praised Mirren, saying, "She's beautiful; she's human; she's real; she's sexy; she's fun; she's fragile; she's everything that you would want in a woman and fellow actor." Mirren reciprocated the sentiment, describing Brosnan as "such a great guy" with whom she shares a seamless working relationship.

Despite her busy schedule, Mirren shows no signs of slowing down. When asked about retirement, she laughed, "I mean, sure, I love to not work. Don't get me wrong; I love not working, and especially now more than earlier, I feel I've earned it; I deserve it."

However, she's not ready to hang up her acting boots just yet, saying she'll continue working on projects that excite her. Her bucket list includes tackling a "very radical, interesting piece of theater."

Mirren and Brosnan will next appear together in MobLand season two, which is expected to start filming at the end of October.

The show has already gained a significant following, with over 26 million viewers tuning in since its launch.