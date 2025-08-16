Sophie Turner calls intimate scene with Kit Harington in The Dreadful ‘vile’

Sophie Turner, Kit Harington in 'The Dreadful'

Sophie Turner has opened up about a very awkward on-screen moment with her former Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington.

While promoting her upcoming gothic horror film The Dreadful, on Late Night With Seth Meyers on August 14, Turner admitted that kissing Harington for the project was “vile.”

Turner, who stars in and produces the film, revealed that she had suggested Harington for the male lead to director Natasha Kermani.

What she hadn’t considered at first was the lasting sibling bond audiences, and the actors themselves, associated with their Game of Thrones characters.

For eight seasons, Turner played Sansa Stark opposite Harington’s Jon Snow, a relationship deeply rooted in a brother-sister dynamic.

Recalling Harington’s reaction after reading the script, Turner shared, “So, I sent the script to Kit, and he kind of sent me a message back going like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to, but this is going to be really f*cking weird, Soph.’

And I was like, ‘What is he talking about?’ Then I was reading [the script] and it’s like, ‘Kiss, kiss, s*x, kiss, s*x…’ And then I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot, that’s my brother.’”

Although both stars found it uncomfortable, Turner said the strength of the script convinced them to push through.

“We put it out of our minds, and then we get on set and it’s the first kissing scene, and we are both retching. Like, really, it is vile. It was the worst,” she admitted with a laugh.

The Dreadful is set in the 15th century and follows the story of Anne, played by Turner, who lives with her mother-in-law Morwen on the fringes of society.

Their lives are disrupted when a man from their past returns, sparking events that dramatically change Anne’s world.

Alongside Turner and Harington, the film also features Marcia Gay Harden, Laurence O’Fuarain, and Jonathan Howard.

While a release date has not yet been confirmed, Turner’s candid behind-the-scenes story has already generated buzz around the film, especially for longtime Game of Thrones fans curious to see her and Harington reunite in very different roles.