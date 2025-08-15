Who’s Matt Rife, Meet new guardian of Annabelle Doll

Comedian Matt Rife have made waves not for a new stand-up exclusive, but for venturing into the world of the supernatural.

Matt Rife recently purchased the infamous home of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, best known for their work on cases like The Conjuring and Annabelle.

Along with the eerie property, rife inherited over 750 haunted artifacts, including the real Annabelle doll. Curious about who Matt Rife is? here’s inside scoop.

Who is Matt Rife? The man who takes over the Occult Museum

Matt Rife is a comedian, actor, and TV personality who gained fame fast due to his high-energy performances, quick wit, and social media buzz. Starting stand-up comedy at age 15, he broke through on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out as the youngest cast member. His sharp, relatable, and self-aware comedy style has helped him build a strong following, especially among younger audiences.

In addition to stand up, Rife has acted in multiple TV series, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Fresh Off the Boat, and was a semi-finalist on NBC’s Bring the Funny in 2019.

Rife also briefly hosted MTV’s TRL reboot, showcasing his range as a performer.

Matt gained popularity for his self-produced comedy specials like Only Fans, Mathew Steven Rife and Walking Red Flag.

The stand-up comedian also debuted on Netflix with Natural Selection, which even propelled him to greater heights.

Rife right now, is one of the world’s most in-demand comedians, and due to his growing influence and commercial success, that helped earned him a spot on Forbe’s 2025 list of top-earning content creators, ranking #7 with an estimated net worth of $50 million.

Here’s how Matt Rife revealed he bought the "haunted house"

Comedian shared the exciting news on social media that he’s officially acquired the former home and Occult Museum of renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Rife will serve as the Collection’s legal guardian for five years and plans to open the property for overnight stays and guided tours, sharing its chilling legacy with the public.

Rife also expressed his lifelong passion for the paranormal and admiration for The Conjuring films, stating it’s an honor to oversee impact on popularizing demonology and haunted lore.