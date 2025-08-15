Spain battles raging wildfires as extreme heatwave fuels critical fire risk

Spain is facing an extreme wildfire emergency as 14 major blazes rage across the country.

Given the severity of conditions, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez declared an “extreme risk” situation that is predicted to sustain throughout the week.

Authorities confirmed that seven individuals have lost their lives due to these raging fires, and over 1,500 square kilometres of land have been devastated.

The northern and western regions are most affected, with mercury rising up to 44°C (111°F).

These wildfires erupt as a result of prolonged heatwaves that hit southern Europe, stretching firefighting resources to their limits.

Several fires have merged into massive blazes in the northwestern region of Galicia, forcing massive evacuations, closures of major highways and rail lines and severely disrupting transportation networks.

As compared to last year, aerial firefighting operations have increased by 50% as wildfires are spreading rapidly.

To support the rescue programmes, private operator Avincis have also deployed additional aircraft to combat the flames.

Authorities have also taken strict measures to crack down on activities that contribute to wildfires.

Around ten suspected arsonists have been detained since June, 2025, including two men recently detained in Castile and León, as they were allegedly involved in accidental fire-starting.

The situation is similar to the wildfires raging across southern Europe, with Greece battling destructive blazes on the island of Chios that have burned 100 square kilometres and severely damaged the infrastructure, power and water supplies.

Researchers warn that these extreme weather conditions are primarily due to climate change, noting that 6,290 square kilometres were burned across the EU in 2025. This figure exceeds historical averages for this point in the fire season.