Premier League 2025-26: Experts' top four picks

Liverpool’s surprised many by winning the title last season. They finished ten points ahead of everyone else, and Ame Slot’s team didn’t just win, they sent a strong message. Now the big challenge is to do it again.

To see what might happen this year 2025, BBC Sport asked 33 TV and radio experts to choose their top four teams for the new season. The answers show the same big clubs in the race, but not all experts agree on the exact order.

Here are the predicted top four:

Liverpool, 121 points Arsenal, 90 points Manchester City, 83 points Chelesea, 46 points

BBC Sport gave four points for first place, three for second, two for third, and one for fourth.

Liverpool:

Most experts expect Liverpool to carry last season’s momentum into the new campaign, strength in depth and a balanced midfield make them the favourite once more.

Former England striker Alan Sherer sees no reason for a drop off, “They’ve got belief, energy, and a winning habit. That’s a dangerous mix.”

Wayne Rooney went further, suggesting that a marquee forward signing could make them “unstoppable.”

Arsenal:

After three straight second place finishes, Arsenal believes they now have the missing piece. Swedish striker Viktor Gyokerer has arrived to lead the line, and expectation are high.

Martin Keown stressed the importance of a strong start: “The first ten games will tell us a lot about their title credentials.”

Others highlighted the value of Christian Norgaard’s joined and strengthened the midfield.

The main question is whether Gvokeres can quickly adapt to Mikel Arteta’s demanding style.

Manchester City:

Head coach Pep Guardiola’s team has plenty to play for. Losing the league by a big margin hurt them, and their key players are now back from injury.

Former Manchester city goalkeeper Joe Hart predicts tactical changes will make them harder to read, while Paul Robinson calls them “dangerous” after what was, by their standards, a poor year.

Some, however, believe the squad is still in transition and may need time find rhythm.

Chelsea:

Chelsea have made every experts top four this time lifted by their Club World Cup success and smart summer recruitment.

Rachel Brown Finnis expects them to challenge for silverware, while Pat Nevin warns that defensive inexperience could still cause problems, especially after Levi Colwill’s injury.

The Chasing Pack:

Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle, and Aston Villa have the players to challenge the top teams, but getting into the top four will be hard. Alan Shearer says the big clubs have spent so much money that it will be “a closed shop” for other.

Wayne Rooney thinks Manchester United’s new-look attack could still surprise people.

If the predictions are right, the title race will again be a battle between Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City with Cheslea aiming to stay in the fight.