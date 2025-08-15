Hong Kong's twin panda cubs celebrate first birthday

Hong Kong’s first-ever native born cute panda twin siblings, Jia Jia and De De, celebrated their 1st birthday party at Ocean Park, on Friday, August 15, 2025.

Asian financial hub marked the pair's major milestones with zeal and zest, jam-packed with special events, giveaways and festivities.

De De and Jia Jia born on August 15, 2024 and they are children of Le Le and Ying Ying, a couple gifted by the central government to the special region, 8 years ago in 2017.

Matt Leung, curator of wildlife engagement at Ocean Park: "At the age of one, Jia Jia and De De started to explore new things, including grabbing and munching on bamboo leaves and following their mother."

Giant Panda Adventure compound hosted the duo sharing birthdays, who learned to explore things inside the park, especially bamboo leaves.

Animal enthusiasts gathered and some of the crowd even came before half an hour of park gate opening time of 10 am to click pictures of adorable pandas.

Hong Kong is a residence of six giant bamboo eaters including 4 government gifts like An An, Ke Ke and Le Le, Ying Ying and represents the largest panda shelter house outside the mainland.