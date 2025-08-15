Nobody 2: Bob Odenkirk vs Sharon Stone

Nobody 2 is released in the United States on August 15, 2025

Nobody 2 is released on August 15, 2025, in the United States. Bob Odenkirk returned as Hutch Mansell, who is going to face Sharon Stone, a criminal boss.

The movie is directed by Timo Tjahjanto and released by Universal Pictures.

The sequel follows Hutch Mansell as he attempts to balance his work for the government and family life. During a family vacation, he becomes entangled in a feud with the criminal syndicate led by Sharon Stone.

According to The Guardian, Nobody 2 lacks humour and storyline, calling it a “pretty formulaic and forgettable sequel.”

The movie was full of action scenes and was enjoyed by the audience, especially when Hutch fights with a group of people at once.

However, critics generally liked the movie and praised Bob Odenkirk’s performance. He turned out to be a good action star with great physical skills at such an old age.

Owen Gleiberman, in a review for Variety, wrote, “Odenkirk has the ability to make behaving glumly fretful seem like a form of slyness; he’s really creating a conspiracy with the audience.”

Lendina’s role is played by Sharon Stone and described as scenery-chomping. One of the reviews said, “Sharon Stone chews up scenery as the heartless and endlessly violent Lendina.” The public enjoyed her over-the-top performance in the sequel.

Nobody 2 was supposed to perform good at the box office, making more money than the sequel. However, it is not perceived as a popular movie in theatres.

Experts suggested that the movie will earn around $12 million, which is far better than the sequel that made $6.8 million in its first week. Nobody 2 was produced in a budget of around $25 million.

Is Nobody based on a true story?

No, the idea for Nobody came from Bob Odenkirk.