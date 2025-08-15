Chicago man Kevin Watson killed on Facebook Live stream, video goes viral

A disturbing video has gone viral on social media showing the fatal shooting of a man named Kevin Watson in the middle of his Facebook Live stream on Wednesday.

As per ABC7, the incident happened on Chicago's West Side, mere blocks away from a police station in South Austin and the incident remains under investigation.

The video viewed over two million times on Facebook features the tragic moment as the 42-year-old Watson gets out of his car and seconds later gunshots can be heard.

Watson died from the injuries and the Cook County medical examiner has confirmed the victim’s identity, leaving his friends and family in mourning.

One of the close friends of the victim turned eye witness to the tragic incident, Alvin Jackson, explained the incident, saying, “He was talking to a guy, and he was going to his car, then the guy followed behind him. Then the man pulled the gun on him. He was trying to wrestle with the gun and the gun went off.”

Another eyewitness friend, Lamar Spencer, said, “I rubbed his palm and I squeezed his hand, and he wouldn’t squeeze back.”

Watson, who was killed just weeks shy of his own birthday, left behind a six-year-old son.

Police said the victim was shot in the chest and further investigation is underway.