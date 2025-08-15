Watch: Dramatic footage shows superyacht engulfed in flames

Large blaze engulfing the vessel named Da Vinci and a plume of black smoke in the sky near Ibiza,Spain

A superyacht had sunk to the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea near the Spanish island of Ibiza after an inferno broke out onboard.

Blazing fire destroyed the 29-meter long Astondoa, a luxury boat “Da Vinci” off Southeast Spain Coast.

According to The Independent, the tragic incident took place on Monday, August 11, when a superyacht went up in flames off the south western coast of Formentera in the Balearic Islands, 30km south of Ibiza, Spain.

According to ITV news, the dramatic footage released by Spanish rescuers shows the vessel engulfed in flames with a huge plume of dark grey smoke rising into the sky.

Moreover, Periodico de Ibiza Formentera reported that “the fire started in the engine room”.

"The fire could not be controlled and the yacht has finally sunk but the Spain, municipality Guardamar, remains in the area clearing up debris," Naval rescue society reported.

Salvamento Maritimo further reports that the superyacht named Da Vinci, was 7.3 miles southwest of Formentera, a small island off the coast of Ibiza.

Ultima Hora, Praguay reported that initially, the fire appeared to be under control but when the rescue boats began to pull the yacht the fire escalated before it ultimately sank.

Spain’s Salvamento Marítimo rescue service informed on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, that CCS Palma deployed Guardamar Concepción Arenal and Salvamar Naos, which also transported firefighters.

A rescue boat and patrol vessel were eventually deployed to respond to the fire.

All seven crew members were safely evacuated to escape the flames, but nothing could be done to save the yacht.

Furthermore, as reported by Marine Time Safety and Rescue Society Salvamento Maritimo, “All the seven crew members were rescued in good condition”.

Authorities are still investigating the cause in the Island’s high-end nautical tourism hotspot but they believe that superyacht close to the island of Ibiza has sunk after an unmanageable fire broke out.

While speaking about the incident maritime rescue services said that the blaze was "uncontrollable", it remained unextinguished and the vessel eventually sank.