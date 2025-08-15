UN global plastic treaty talks collapse amid deep divisions

United Nations (UN) negotiations to create a historic treaty to end plastic pollution have failed after a week of tense discussions.

The central conflict between countries is how to address the growing crisis.

Initiated in 2022, the sixth round of UN talks concluded on August 14, 2025 without agreement after negotiators worked through the night in a last-ditch effort to break the deadlock.

Countries are divided on whether the treaty’s primary focus must be on reducing plastic production or improving waste management.

Around 100 nations including, the UK and EU members, rooted for restricting plastic manufacturing.

Whereas oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, opposed this as plastics are key to their economic future. In addition to these countries, countries with plastic industry groups also shared a similar opinion. These nations argued for prioritising recycling over production cuts.

Ross Eisenberg of America’s Plastic Makers warns that restricted plastic production is not the solution as “plastics are fundamental for modern life, they go in everything.”

The treaty failed to come up with one solution despite mounting evidence of plastic’s dangers.

Microplastics are deteriorating ecosystems worldwide and have been detected in human organs.

Global plastic production has surged from 2 million tonnes in 1950 to 475 million tonnes in 2022, with recycling rates still at just 10%.

Dr. Costas Velis, associate professor in Waste and Resource Engineering at Imperial College London shared his views, saying, “Even if we manage to boost that over the next few decades to 15%, 20%, 30%, it would remain a substantial amount that is polluting the environment and damaging human health.”

He further added: “Therefore, we do need to improve recycling, but we can’t really hope that this is going to solve all the aspects of plastic.”

The next meeting will be held in November which stands as the last chance to finalise a treaty before the 2025 deadline.