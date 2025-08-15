UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev set for explosive Middleweight title clash

UFC 319 is scheduled for August 16, 2025, live from United Center in Chicago and it’ll feature a high voltage title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Both fighters had their first faceoff on Thursday, August 14, following the UFC 319 pre fight press conference.

Dricus will put his UFC middleweight championship on the line for the third time as he takes on the undefeated contender Chimaev.

The previous record of both fighters in the octagon is as follows:

Dricus Du Plessis: 23-2 MMA and 9-0 UFC

Khamzat Chimaev: 14-0 MMA and 8-0 UFC

The press conference was relatively calm as both athletes appeared relaxed and exchanged a few heated words.

Amid loud booing, Du Plessis said, “Khamzat must be ready because if he’s not, he’s in for the worst night of his life.”

“It’s not about the opponent. It’s about who I face, it's about defending my title every time somebody steps up to try and take it from me, It’s all that matters to me” he added.

Khamzat replied, “It’s my time to take over UFC now,” adding that Dricus will never see the belt again after Saturday night.

Talking about the fight, UFC Head Dana White called it one of the best fights the UFC has had in years.