Blazing meteor thrilled residents in Australia

The past week has been full of meteor showers across the world, "a night time light show to remember".

Glimpses of beautiful meteor falls blooming across the skies has been observed in many countries worldwide and this weekend the Victorians have been treated to a rare spectacle as a meteor light up the night sky.

According to BBC, a bright meteor was seen and captured on camera likely a bolide lighting up the night sky in parts of Australia.

Residents from Melbourne, reported that they have seen a large meteor streaking across the night sky on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

Blazing meteoroid thrilled residents in Victoria as onlookers were stunned by a bright object falling from the sky, followed by a loud bang as soon as it crashed into the earth.

Few people also felt a loud sonic boom accompanying the meteor passage.

The Guardian, reports that dozens of video clips have been shared on Australian Meteor Reports group on social media by the eye witnesses of the thrilling night event.

One of the residents of Fryerstown, Saskia Reus-Smit, posted to the group:

“I had seen the meteor pass directly over my head, very low, seemed lower than a plane- close enough to see burning definition, like a volcanic rock burning orange, shades of black rock formation shadows clearly visible”.

Another witness Terrance Dale from Elida said, “My house and the earth shook visibly and we experienced a massive boom, sounded more like impact than sonic boom but could have been either”.

Dale said that he was left awestruck from the view.

“Low on the horizon and it was blue and red in color and was extremely long in shape, it dropped from my view due to mountain range near where we live,” he wrote.

Astrophysicist and astronomer Prof Jonti Horner, from the University of Southern Queensland, confirmed it was a meteor that had lit up the sky.

“It was definitely a meteor- Because of how bright it was, we describe it as a ‘fireball’ – which just means a meteor that was brighter in the sky than the planet Venus appears,” she said.

“From how bright it was and the fact there was a widely heard sonic boom-rumble a few minutes after it appeared, it seems likely that fragments could have made it to the ground,” Horner added.

What is meteor?

Meteoroids are space rocks that range in size from dust grains to small asteroids, often seen as the bright fireball or flash of light, streaking through the sky.

According to NASA, when Meteoroid enters into the earth’s atmosphere or from another planet at high speed and burn up, they are called "meteor".

Furthermore, when we observe multiple meteoroids at once it is considered as a "meteor shower".

From left to right: Meteorites, Meteor showers, Meteor or Meteoroid

Additionally, when a meteoroid survives its trip through the atmosphere and it hits the earth ground and dispersed into small pieces called as "Meteorites".

Most meteorite or meteoroids come from asteroids, Mars or Moon. Meteorites typically range between the size of a pebble or fist.

When is the next meteor or meteor shower expected?

According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), the next meteor shower name Perseids, currently active from July 17, 2025, can be seen till August 23, 2025.