YouTube pilots AI-powered age verification checks in US

YouTube is set to begin testing a new age-verification system in the US on Wednesday, August 13. The system will use artificial intelligence (AI) to determine the age of users based on the content they have been watching.

The verification system will only work when users are logged into their accounts. The moment a user signs in, the system will start determining their age regardless of birth date they may have entered during sign up.

Initially, the testing will only affect a small number of YouTube audiences in the US. If the pilot stage is proven successful, the system will be rolled out properly, impacting the large number of viewers.

Age-verification checks

If the newly-launched system tags a user as being minor, YouTube will impose the normal restrictions to prevent underage users from watching adult and inappropriate content.

The further safeguards involve privacy warning, restrictions on video recommendation, and reminders of taking a break from the excessive use of screen.

However, in the case of any false flag, the mistake can be rectified by showing YouTube a government-issued identification card, selfie or credit card.

James Beser, the video service’s director of product management commented: “YouTube was one of the first platforms to offer experience designed specifically for young people, and we are proud to be at the forefront of introducing technology that allows us to deliver safety protections while preserving teen privacy.”

When it comes to age verification checks, political pressure has been mounting on the websites and social media platforms to introduce robust systems, protecting the children from online abuse.

In June, the US Supreme Court upheld a Texas law that prevents minors from watching pornography online.

Given the pressure, the streaming giants such as YouTube have stepped up efforts to protect minors from the dark side of content.