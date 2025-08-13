Fireball erupts after lightning hits near highway

The South California police department has shared a dramatic video of a lightning strike near a busy roadway.

The video shows a remarkable natural phenomenon where a lightning strike ignites a fireball as it hits to a power line causing flames to burst into the air.

In the caption, the police department wrote: “A bit too much excitement for a Monday.”

The officials also confirmed that the lighting caused power outages and traffic delays in the area.

Lightning is a natural electrical discharge that occurs when charged regions in the atmosphere equalize, creating a massive spark.

These strikes can reach temperatures of up to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature is hotter than the surface of the sun making it a leading cause of wildfires and infrastructure damage.

While this incident did not cause a massive fire, lightning-sparked wildfires are a growing concern, especially in dry regions. Wildfires occur when lightning hits trees, grass, and structures especially in drought conditions.

Southern California is also experiencing mild drought conditions as compared to the rest of the West.

The drought in the region persisted and intensified over the fall and winter, and by the beginning of April 2025, drought had covered 44% of the region.

These conditions make Southern California more vulnerable to lightning-sparked wildfires.

The increase in the frequency of extreme weather is a result of the adverse effects of climate change, with experts warning that California may be hit with more lightning, thunderstorms, and rainstorms.