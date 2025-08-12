Princess Anne celebrates 75 aboard her yacht

Princess Anne charts a course for birthday bliss

Princess Anne is celebrating her 75th birthday this week in true seafaring style aboard her beloved Rustler 44 yacht with husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

The Princess Royal, who turns 75 on 15 August, has swapped royal engagements for ten days of sailing around the rugged western coast of Scotland before heading to Balmoral to join the King.

Anne’s passion for life on the water is a legacy from her late father, Prince Philip, who first taught her the ropes aboard the royal yacht Bloodhound.

Over the years, she has made nautical style her own pairing practical sailing gear with a signature flair that has stood the test of time.

HELLO!’s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey takes a nostalgic look back at the Princess Royal’s most memorable maritime looks, proving that whether on deck or on dry land, Anne’s style is as enduring as her love for the sea.

With this week’s spotlight firmly on Princess Anne and her milestone 75th birthday, it’s the perfect time to revisit a charming throwback a photograph of the Princess Royal with her two children, Zara and Peter Phillips, taken almost exactly 40 years ago.

Captured on 14 August 1985, the day before Anne’s 35th birthday, the image shows the late Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter looking chic in a tartan skirt, bright blue blazer, and a cheerful yellow collared shirt.

Zara, Peter Phillips, and Princess Anne.

Zara and Peter sported matching tartan ensembles, mirroring their mother’s style.