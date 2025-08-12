Two dead in US Clairton Coke Works steel mill explosion

The Clairton Coke Works steel mill explosion occurred near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

An explosion occurred at Clairton Coke Works, a U.S. Steel Plant, on August 11, 2025, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The initial explosion happened around 10:51 a.m. in the “reversing room”, followed by secondary blasts.

Josh Shapiro, 48th Governor of Pennsylvania, posted on X, “Multiple explosions occurred today at U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works in Clairton.”

"Injured employees have been transported to local hospitals to receive care, and search-and-rescue efforts remain active at the plant. If you’re in the area, continue to follow the instructions of local authorities,” he added.

Authorities have confirmed that two people died, 10 people were injured, and one was rescued. The victims were taken to the local hospital. Five of them were discharged, while the other five are in critical but stable condition.

The cause of the explosion at Clairton Coke Works in Pittsburgh is not clear yet. David B. Burritt, president and chief executive officer of US Steel, said, “We are working closely with relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident and will provide additional updates as they become available.”

Scott Buckiso, the executive vice president and chief manufacturing officer for U.S. Steel, gave his statement and said, “We don’t have any details right now.”

The explosion was felt and seen by the nearby residents, prompting an emergency response from EMS services and the fire department.

The Allegheny County Health Department initially advised an indoor shelter within a one-mile radius. Later on, the advisory was lifted when air quality monitoring did not detect any sulphur dioxide or soot in the air.

This is not the first time that an explosion has occurred in U.S. Steel. The plant has previous fatal explosion in 2009 and a fire in 2008 that led to a lawsuit.

What is Clairton Coke Works?

The Clairton Coke Works is a massive industrial facility located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It is considered the largest coking operation in North America.