Taiwanese beauty influencer Liz Lin Ruoyu dies at 36: cause remains unknown

Liz Lin Ruoyu, a popular Taiwanese beauty influencer, with over 144,000 Instagram followers, has passed away at age 36.

Her husband shared a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram page, describing her as a girl with a smile, sunshine, and love.

He wrote, “Although Liz has quietly left, the beauty and love she left behind will always be with us.

The poignant message has resonated with her friends and fans who are mourning the loss of a beloved influencer, her cherishing memories she created, and celebrating her enduring legacy of beauty, love and positivity that continues to inspire many.

Beyond the influencer: Liz Lin Ruoyu's true legacy

Despite her online fame, Liz humbly viewed her followers as friends, not just numbers. Liz would personally respond to messages, showing genuine appreciation and connection.

Her husband noted that this wasn’t about boosting engagement, but about genuinely caring for the people who supported her.

Liz’s Instagram account, which she’s lovingly curated since 2012, will stay open as a lasting tribute. Fans and loved ones can continue to revisit her posts, cherishing memories of her kindness, style, and inspiration.

The real Liz Lin Ruoyu: Life beyond an influencer

Friends and fellow creators came together to pay emotional tribute to Liz.

Lifestyle podcaster Nancy Tsai fondly remembered her 15-year friendship with Liz, sharing cherished moments of laughter and mutual support through life’s ups and downs.

Tsai’s heartfelt words ended with a poignant wish that Liz is now in a place where she can simile freely, unencumbered by life’s challenges.

Liz’s Lin Ruoyu: More than just a social media star

In 2022, she ventured into music, releasing her single Mist, which showcased her artistic versatility.

Though the cause of her passing remains unknown, the impact she made on her loved ones and fans is undeniable.

Liz Lin Ruoyu’s legacy shines bright through the beauty, love, and inspiration she shared with the world in her short-lived life!