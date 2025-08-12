Brad Pitt feels incredible after ex Jennifer Aniston’s comment about him

Brad Pitt is grateful to Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow for thinking about him.

“Brad still thinks the world of both Jen and Gwyneth," the source said, per gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Substack.

An insider revealed to OK! magazine, “They shared incredible moments together, and if they’re reminiscing, it’s because those were good times.”

“He’s not the type to be petty,” remarked a source.

However, a source, who has been dating Ines de Ramon since late 2022, is “in a good place and has nothing but respect for his former flames.

“Hearing that Jen and Gwyneth still talk about him just makes him grin. He’s proud of the memories — and them,” added an insider.

Earlier, Jennifer opened up in her Vanity Fair interview that she and Gwyneth “love” thinking about their shared former flame.

“Ironically, I went to her and Brad’s engagement party,” continued the Friends alum.

When asked if they ever talk about their romance with the Troy star, Jennifer jokingly added, “Oh, of course. How can we not? We’re girls.”

For the unversed, Brad dated Gwyneth from 1994 to 1997 after meeting on the set of Se7en.

The actor later started dating Jennifer in 1999 and was married to her from 2000 to 2005.