TikTok sounds alarm over ‘Feel Free’ drinks containing kratom

TikTok users and experts have sounded alarm over the potential effects of Feel Free tonics containing opioid-like substances kratom on health.

Feel Free herbal drink was launched by Botanic Tonics in 2020. The ingredients of the drink include mind-relaxing kava root and kratom.

Being native to Southeast Asia, kratom plant is known for opioids-like properties. The substance is widely available in convenience stores, gas stations, and corner stores.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), “kratom is used to self-treat conditions like pain, diarrhea, anxiety, and depression.”

The experts and TikTokers are worried about the presence of kratom in the tonic, making adults, even youngsters, addicted to the drink.

Dr Robert Levy, an addiction medicine expert from the University of Minnesota Medical School, told NBC News that he is really concerned about the aftereffects of kratom as he has treated people who are addicted to it to an alarming level.

Similarly, John who hailed from South Carolina shared a video on TikTok about his experience. After trying a sample of Feel Free in 2024, he was hooked.

“I tried it and I liked it a lot. It made me feel warm,” John said. To satisfy his addiction, he started delivering for DoorDash, sold his PlayStation 5, and gaming laptop. According to his estimates, he spent around $3000 on his Feel Free addiction.

FDA declared kratom to be an opioid in 2018. The authority has taken steps to curtail the proliferation of kratom-related products.

According to a report from the Congressional Research Service, kratom is banned in 5 states including Alabama, Indiana, Arkansas, Wisconsin, and Rhode Island.

In response to the surging warning, Botanic Tonics issued a statement, declaring these allegations “false and misleading statements.”