IPI warns of escalating threats to reporters as Gaza crisis deepens

Palestinians walk past destroyed houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, February 22. — Reuters

The International Press Institute (IPI) has issued a sharp rebuke of Israeli strikes following the deaths of five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, including well-known correspondent Anas Al-Sharif.

Issuing a statement shared on social media platform X, the international group urged the Israeli military to cease its operations targeting media personnel reporting on the conflict, calling for immediate protection of journalists on the ground.





The IPI urged the international community to denounce these killings and apply all diplomatic pressure on Israel to guarantee the safety of journalists, who are protected as civilians under international humanitarian law.

“This attack is part of an insidious pattern of smearing, then killing, journalists in Palestine who dare to report the realities of this devastating conflict,” the IPI Executive Board said.

The Board further appealed for urgent global action to prevent further bloodshed among journalists striving to deliver news from inside Gaza, where military bombardments continue and the humanitarian crisis worsens.