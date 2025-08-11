Second Japanese boxer dies in days: Shigetoshi Kotari succumbs to brain injury

Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari, 28, tragically passed away after suffering a brain injury during his title fight against Yamato Hata on August 2 in Tokyo.

Kotari underwent emergency brain surgery to treat a subdural hematoma, a life-threatening condition where blood collects between the skull and brain but sadly didn't survive.

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) paid tribute to him, calling him a "warrior in the ring" and a "fighter in spirit". Kotari had a record of 8 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws, and his death has sparked an outpouring of condolences from the boxing community.

Tragic news hit the boxing world as Hiromasa Urakawa, 28, succumbed to injuries from his knockout loss to Yoji Saito on August 2.

This heartbreaking incident follows the death of Shigetoshi Kotari, who died a day earlier from similar injuries sustained in a separate bout on the same card at Tokto’s Korakuen Hall. Both boxers underwent surgery for subdural hematoma.

Third high-profile boxing fatality in 2025

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) offered condolences to the families and the Japanese boxing community.

In response, the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) has reduced OPBF title fights from 12 rounds to 10 and launched an investigation into the incidents.

Urakawa’s death marks the third high-profile boxing fatality in 2025.

Aftermath

According to the Japanese media reports, the JBC has launched an investigation and is planning to hold a meeting in September to discuss the deaths.

