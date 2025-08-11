Paramount secures UFC rights in $7.7 billion deal in first post-merger move

Paramount Global has secured the U.S. media rights to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in a landmark seven years deal since merging with Skydance.
The deal was locked in $7.7 billion and will be active from 2026.
This move marks a seismic shift in the broadcasting of combat sports. With this, the era of the pay-per-view model for ESPN has ended in favour of Paramount+’s subscription-based model.
Under this contract:
The president and chief operating officer of TKO, Mark Shapiro, stated in an interview: “The pay-per-view model is antiquated.”
He further added: “What’s on pay-per-view anymore? Boxing? Movies on DirecTV? It’s an outdated, antiquated model. So, it was paramount to us, forgive the pun, where it’s one-stop shopping, especially for our younger fans in flyover states.”
While talking about young audiences, the president said: “When they find out, ’Wait, if I just sign up for Paramount+ for $12.99 a month, I’m going to automatically get UFC’s numbered fights and the rest of the portfolio? That’s a message we want to amplify.”
The deal was announced just 48 hours after Paramount’s merger with Skydance. It also appears to be among the top priorities of the new CEO, David Ellison, as he called UFC a “unicorn asset.”
Paramount also plans to acquire international rights with exclusive negotiation windows for renewals in 210+ countries.
Brussels considers recruiting ferrets to tackle rat population
The raging wildfire bring tourism to halt at Mount Vesuvius
One in 10 of the fastest growing YouTube channels are using bizarre AI-generated videos
The expansion of human produced lights in the night sky is arising as an alarming factor for astronomers
Experts believe that 3I/ATLAS is a comet rather than an alien UFO
Antarctic glaciers explorer remains come to light after ice-melting