Rat population becomes major concern in Brussels

Where humans gather animals thrive. The most notable among them is surely rodents. Brown rat population has almost been doubled in Brussels since the last decade.

According to Brussels Times, “There lives two rates per person” in Brussels.

The rodents have become a major problem in the Belgian Capital, prompting the council to set up a rat task force to eliminate these animals.

According to BBC, authorities in Brussels are considering using ferrets to tackle the city’s longstanding issue with rodents.

Under the formal proposal, a professional rat catcher would use trained ferrets to hunt rats and chase them towards traps.

The spokesperson, Counsellor in charge of Public Cleanliness, Anas Ben Adelmoumen said: "Since the rat is a natural prey for the ferret, the ferret is able to drive the rats out of their hiding places and bring them closer to traps."

Rats that manage to escape the traps are usually scared off by the scent of the ferrets, allowing an area to be clear of rodents for several months.

Ferrets had already been used in Brussels for this purpose but this time they would be used to eliminate rats through a formal proposal. A decision on their use is expected in the coming months.

Milder winter holds ideal mating season for rats which boosts its population.

The rat task force said that it had carried out more than 600 interventions into people homes since January 2025 and called out residents to contact the council as soon as they see signs of a rat infestation.

The council has also boosted its budget by 20% to a total of 65,000 euros (£56,332, $75,766) and invested in small traps to capture the rodents.