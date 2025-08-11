Family shocked as died man found after 65 years in Antarctica

Dennis Bell, known as Tink, who lost his life while exploring Antarctica, came to light after his bones were identified after a Polish Antarctic expedition discovery.

Tink was assigned for a 12 men's team survey project including Ken Gibson, Jeff Stokes, Colin Dick Barton in 1958 by the UK base at South Shetland Islands, Antarctica.

The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) counted him as its pioneers as he was working for a team which later became BAS, which is now a British national polar research institute.

Dame Jane Francis, director of the BAS revealed: "Dennis was one of the many brave individuals who contributed to exploration and early science of the Antarctica continent under the hard nature of the environment."

Source: British Antarctic Monument Trust

David Bell, younger brother of Tink shares his feeling on this discovery: "It is just remarkable, really astonishing. I had long given up on searching for my brother. I can not get over it.”

Ill-fated British nature scientist born in 1934 and was 25 at the time of death when he fell into crevasse and never came back alive.

He was the eldest of three siblings and his family remembers him as a fantastic as well as amusing member, they lost.