China unveils humanoid robots, marking leap towards innovation

In a brightly lit lab in Beijing’s Zhongguancun developed by Beijing Galbot Co.Ltd, humanoid robots were seen on rows of shelves with a distinct variety of goods, and their sleek metallic frames moving with smooth accuracy as it navigated the aisles.

The robot was seen slightly bending at the knees, reaching for a bag of chips from a mid-level shelf with its deft, multi-jointed hands and its grippers, a device designed to hold objects and adjust pressures to avoid crushing the crisp package. The robot placed the item into a cart before heading towards the next section.

However, China has made a significant step in its humanoid robotic sector with the joint efforts of the government, industry and academia.

Keeping in line with the desired guidelines released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the country aims to launch more distinct robots in order to bring innovation and cooperation between universities, humanoid robots' competition and research institutions.

Zhu HUI, product director of the startup, said, “ Galbot currently has research and development centers in Beijing, Shenzhen and Suzhou deep integrating resources from industry, academia and research.”

He further elucidated that the company has worked with Peking University and the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence to establish a joint approach to enhance cognitive and behavioral skills in order to address any technological constriction within the industry.

Humanoid robots will help to improve efficiency to complete complicated tasks, the high cost of production may control the global adoption of robots in real life.

Regardless of all the challenges, these robots will play a key role to promote technological innovation, expansion of applications, and are expected to become an integral part in our life.