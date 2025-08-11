NBA legend Michael Jordan finishes second in deep-sea fishing tournament

The basketball legend Michael Jordan has stunned everyone by finishing among the top three in the deep-sea fishing tournament held in Ocean City, Maryland.

American businessman and former basketball player secured 2nd place in the White Marlin Open.

The six time NBA champion for Chicago Bulls was part of the Catch 23 crew that fished a 71-pound white Marlin on the sixth day of the world’s largest and richest deep-sea fishing tournament.

As the boat pulled to the harbour for weigh-ins, the Bulls team entrance music, song named Sirius, played in honour of the legendary player.

The weigh-ins revealed that the team has secured second position in the tournament, taking home a whopping $400,000 prize.

The first position prize money was a mind-boggling $4.27 million and it was won by Angler Dan Gough of the Billfisher for 72-pound Marlin.

As per COAST TV, the event organizers opened Saturday and Sunday to fishing due to weather and out of the total 282 boats, 211 took advantage of the chance.

One of the competitors, starstruck by the presence of Jordan, declared the tournament Super Bowl of fishing.

He said, “This is the biggest fishing tournament because all kinds of people attend it including Michael Jordan, the Secretary of the Navy and many other celebrities. It’s for sure the Super Bowl.”