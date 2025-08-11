Millions of Americans urged to avoid driving

Drivers advised to avoid unnecessary driving as air pollution worsens in America

Millions of American drivers had been urged to stop driving amid concerns over high air pollution levels.

According to the U.S. National weather Service (NWS), Air Quality Alerts have been issued in major parts of America, which includes Illinois, Wyoming, Colorada, and Arizona to combat air quality issues.

As reported by Newsweek, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued a statewide air quality alert from Sunday, August 10, 2025 till Tuesday, August 12, 2025, due to heavy wildfire smoke drifting in from Canadian provinces.

The warnings indicates that ground-level ozone and particulate concentrations are forecast to reach dangerous levels.

According to MPCA, the wildfire smoke has caused air pollutant to rise in unhealthy range.

Breathing in such air pollution can be hazardous to health as the smoke can aggravate poor respiration and heart conditions leading to symptoms like coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath with other additional health risks.

Wildfire smoke worsens air quality levels

The agency informed that drivers in particular should also avoid non-essential trips especially those with pre-existing health issues.

MPCA forecasts that central, east central, north central and northeast Minnesota will experience air quality in the red zone which is unhealthy for all residents.

Meanwhile the twin cities metro area and the southern regions will face an orange zone level which are harmful for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly and those with heart or diseases.

An ‘Action Day’ for Multiple Pollutants has been issued for Colorado on Thursday, August 7, 2025 until 4 p.m. MT for the Front Range Urban Corridor, covering cities including Denver and Boulder.

"Hot weather and incoming wildfire smoke will allow particulate matter and ozone to reach the unhealthy level for sensitive groups category on Wednesday and Thursday," the NWS said.

NWS requested, “If possible, please help us reduce ozone pollution by limiting driving gas and diesel-powered vehicles until at least 4 p.m."

Additionally, an ozone high pollution advisory has been issued for the Phoenix Metro Area in Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) advised public in the NWS alert notice: "You are urged to carpool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day."

MPCA air quality alert mentions, “Air moves long distances and carries pollutants. During wildfires, the air is mixed with harmful smoke. Wildfire smoke spreads or lingers depending on the size of the fires, the wind, and the weather.”

"Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible," warns MPCA.

MPCA Air-quality Alert Indicates:

Motorists and general public are encouraged to reduce travel during this 3-day period and prioritize their health by limiting exposure to smoky air. MCPA, further suggests,

• Visit MPCA’s Air Quality Index webpage for information on current air quality conditions in your area.

• Download the EPA AirNow mobile App from the Apple App store or the google play store.

• Sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications through EnviroFlash.

• Visit the MPCA’s Air quality and health webpage for information about health and indoor or outdoor air quality and how to prevent air pollution.

• Visit the Minnesota Department of Health wildfire smoke webpage for actions you can take to protect your health against wildfire smoke.

Furthermore, the MPCA will continue monitoring smoke conditions and issue updates as needed. Residents are advised to limit prolonged or heavy exertion and minimize time spent outdoors.

Additionally, MPCA advised that residents should check the agency's air quality forecast page regularly and follow health advisories for further updates.