Gulf Stream nearing collapse could plunge Europe into ice age

The Gulf Stream is closer to collapsing than ever before because of the 300 year old phenomena.

For the unversed, Gulf Stream is a system of oceanic currents that controls the Europe’s weather, preventing perpetual winter in the region.

The stream keeps northern and western Europe warm by moving warm surface water from Mexico across the Atlantic towards Europe.

The collapse of the stream can plummet Europe into a deep freeze reminiscent.

According to British scientists, the stream is a part of a much bigger system of ocean currents i.e. Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) and it started slowing down after it shifted northwards 300 years ago.

Experts warned that the system is expected to cross a tipping point before total collapse and its total collapse could potentially lead Europe into a mini ice age.

The whole weather patterns would disrupt including monsoon seasons which can in turn lead towards food shortage and displacement. North America would face rising sea levels.

Edward Forman from the University of Southampton and James Baldini from Durham University lead the study, which found that AMOC has been weakened by climate change.

The researchers also revealed that the massive release of fossil fuels through the extensive use of fossil fuel-powered machinery during the 17th century Industrial Revolution has made a major impact on AMOC, making it more sensitive.

They added that the continuous burning of fossil fuels by countries in 21st century is leading the system of ocean currents closer to a tipping point.

The study was published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment and it showed that even small changes in ocean circulation can have large regional consequences.