Nvidia H20 chips ‘not safe’ for China, reports state media

The advance Artificial Intelligence H20 chips were developed by American Multinational Technology Company Nvidia which aims to shape the future of AI, gaming and high-performance computing.

These H20 AI chips were specifically designed for Chinese market after the US restricted export on advance AI chips in 2023.

Although the administration of the US President Donald Trump initially banned sales of the H20 in April 2025, the decision was reversed in July.

According to Reuters, China has shown major apprehensions over security concerns and other issues regarding Nvidia’s chips.

A Chinese state media-linked account has once again raised concerns over Nvidia’s H20 artificial intelligence chips.

After Beijing raised concerns over backdoor access, a CCTV Broadcaster from a social media account Yuyuan Tantian, criticized that the H20 chips are not technologically advanced or environment friendly.

"When a type of chip is neither environmentally friendly, nor advanced, nor safe, as consumers, we certainly have the option not to buy it,“ broadcaster reports.

The post argued that the H20 chips might have a hardware backdoor for remote shutdowns.

“A patch based on Chinese tradition can scare buyers if the chip is neither green, not high-tech, nor safe, then maybe you shouldn’t buy it”, said Chinese investigation authorities.

China’s cyberspace watchdog said on July 31, 2025, that it had summoned Nvidia to a meeting asking US chipmaker to explain “whether its H20 chips had any backdoor security risks, a hidden method of bypassing normal authentication or security controls.”

While Nvidia hasn’t directedly responded to these claims, but it has previously denied that there no secret backdoors allowing access or control in these products.

According to International Business Times, the American technology company further explains that its specific hardware lacks vulnerabilities that could permit unauthorized access from a remote location.

Additionally, a debate was also initiated on People’s Daily earlier this month, which claimed that Nvidia must produce “convincing security proofs” to eliminate Chinese user concerns over security risks in H20 chips and regain market trust.