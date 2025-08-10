Steve Burton in good spirits after ending legal battle with ex

Steve Burton, best known for playing Jason Morgan on the long-running soap opera General Hospital, is said to be in positive spirits after settling down legal drama with his ex-wife regarding their daughter Brooklyn.

The daytime TV star, who shares three children with Sheree, decided to part ways from the fitness coach back in 2022 after she became pregnant with another man’s child.

On Tuesday, the ex-partners appeared in court in Orange County, California, to settle custody arrangements for their youngest.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Brooklyn would spend alternate weekends and one weekday with Steve, while living with Sheree for the rest of the time.

However, the agreement also set out a holiday and vacation schedule, with both parents ordered to attend co-parenting therapy at their own expense.

Steve and Sheree finalised their divorce in December 2023, agreeing to share joint legal and physical custody. The settlement required Steve to pay $10,000 each month in child support and a lump sum of $50,000 in place of spousal support.

Sheree, who has two young daughters with her new husband Jason Amador, moved to Tennessee after the split.

Steve claimed that he gave up his California home to follow her and be close to the children but later alleged she changed her mind and returned to California.

Furthermore, Sheree denied that she made it difficult for him to see Brooklyn and disputed his account of events.

In past court filings, Steve accused Sheree of disrupting the family dynamic by having an affair and introducing her new partner to the home without notice, saying the situation was confusing and upsetting for Brooklyn, who was only seven at the time.