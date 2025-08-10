Kylie Kelce opens up about living under public scrutiny

Kylie Kelce gets candid on navigating personal life with fame

Kylie Kelce tries really hard to maintain normalcy in her life as she lives as a famous person.

The 33-year-old former hockey coach is also a mom to four girls, who she is concerned about as they grow up under public scrutiny.

The Not Gonna Lie podcast host told People Magazine that its one of her goals to build body confidence in her daughters as well as girls all around them. "I think it's a matter of making sure these girls know that they can appreciate their body for what it can do instead of what it looks like."

Kylie continued, "You're not going to be a cookie-cutter. If we were cookie-cutter, that would be really lame. It would be a sad, boring world if we all looked the same or were built the exact same. So I think it's the most obvious, in sport, that your body can do amazing things and that it doesn't necessarily have to look a certain way to do that."

The sports star shared that although it is "terrifying" to open up her life to the public, she is glad to spread an important message.

"My main focus is the theme that it's always been, which is if you're going to have to talk about me, you should talk about things that matter. So it's so exciting to have the podcast. I'm so excited to make the connection with women, with women in sports, with moms," she said.

Kylie concluded that “at the end of the day, these are the things that truly matter and these are the things I'm so grateful to get to be a part of."