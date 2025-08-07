Prince Harry Sentebale return finalised ‘in a heartbeat’

Prince Harry is devastated about how things have turned out for his beloved charity, which he had dubbed as his “life’s work”.

Sentebale was set up by the Duke of Sussex in 2006 to honour the legacy of his late mother, Princess Diana, to support the children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in Lesotho and Bostwana. This was done in collaboration with Prince Seeiso, who also honoured his late mother, Queen 'Mamohato.

After the UK Charity Commission cleared Harry of any individual allegations of wrongdoing, it posed the question of whether the Duke of Sussex would make a return to his passion project after the storm dies down. It seems highly unlikely unless if one crucial condition is met.

“From a legal perspective, this is not possible,” a Sentebale spokesman told GB News about Harry’s return.

Harry and Seeiso had made a shock resignation as patrons in March 2025 over governance dispute with charity chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka.

However, an insider claimed that if there was a way to reclaim the charity, the two would not give it a second thought to jump right back in.

“There are a lot of complexities to the governance structure of Sentebale, which means we’re not entirely clear as to, for example, whether or not Sentebale in Lesotho is a separate organisation and charity to Sentebale in the UK. And it's something that Prince Seeiso is exploring,” the source told Newsweek.

“If Prince Seeiso can find a way to extricate Sentebale in Lesotho from Sophie Chandauka he would do it in a heartbeat.”

They continued, “If that were the case, then I think there is a world in which Prince Harry would love to work with Prince Seeiso again in effectively continuing the good work the pair have done for nearly the last two decades.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s spokesperson shared that the Duke of Sussex would focus on finding new ways to continue supporting the “vulnerable children” of Lesotho and Botswana, as they were the most affected by the “boardroom battle”.