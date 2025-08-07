‘Fake nurse’ arrested in Florida after treating nearly 4500 patients

A fake nurse was arrested in Florida on Thursday, August 7, after allegedly treating nearly 4,500 patients without any legal medicine practicing license or certificate.

As per Flagler County Police, the 29-year-old Autumn Marie Bardisa has been charged with 14 felony counts, including:

Practicing medicine without a license

Fraudulent use of someone else’s ID

Fraudulent use of someone else’s court records

Selling the prescription drug Ozempic to a hospital employee

Giving birth control injection to a patient

It has been revealed that Bardisa performed duties as an advanced nurse technician for seven months at AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway before being fired after suspicions were raised.

The county sheriff Rick Staly reacted to the development, stating: “Of all the cases related to medical fraud, I have investigated, this is one of the most disturbing.”

“Bardisa violated trust of patients, their families, entire medical community and AdventHealth, putting thousands of lives at risk by pretending to be someone she was not,” the sheriff added.

The police report reveals that the “fake nurse” lied throughout the hiring process claiming to have passed the national exam needed to obtain a license on October 17, 2023.

As per police affidavit, Bardisa, now in custody, treated approximately 4,486 patients from June 2024 to January 2025.

She is currently being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where she is being held on $70,000 bond.