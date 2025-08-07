Artemis II astronauts board Orion spacecraft together for first time

National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA)long-coveted plan to launch Artemis II around the moon is approaching fast. The four astronauts for the first time have boarded the Orion spacecraft together to train and experience some of the conditions they can encounter during their mission.

The crew members comprise Reid Wiseman at the helm of commander, Victor Glover (pilot), Christina Koch (mission specialist) and the Canadian Space Agency’s Jeremy Hansen.

After facing a multitude of delays, the crew is scheduled to launch the spacecraft in April 2026 on their 10-day mission around the moon and back.

The efforts regarding the mission are underway as the Artemis crew all suited up to enter their Orion spacecraft together on July 31 at NASA’ Kennedy Space Center (KSC) In Florida.

For the first time, the members were completely connected to the spacecraft's communication and life control systems. Teams also simulated different flight conditions to give the members insight into the real time difficulties.

The practice involves hands-on experience in tackling life-threatening challenges such as leakage and failure of air revitalization system fans.

Sean Duffy, acting NASA administrator issued a statement: “In about 6 months, Artemis II astronauts will journey around the Moon for the first time in 53 years. America rallied behind Apollo because it represented the best of us and now it’s Artemis’ turn. They are not just carrying a flag. They are carrying pride, power and the promise of the United States of America.”

NASA is planning to send astronauts to explore the Moon for scientific and economic benefits and to lay the foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.