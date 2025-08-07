Czech zoo welcomes 4 rare Barbary Lion cubs, a step closer to revival

Breaking news has lion enthusiasts abuzz!

Four adorable Barbary lion cubs have been born at the Czech zoo, a milestone for global conservation efforts as this rare species is one brink of extinction.

3 females, 1 male: Meet the Barbary lion cubs

The three females and one male were seen playing in their outdoor enclosure at Dvur Králové Safari Park on Wednesday, under the watchful eyes of parents Khalila and Bart, the cubs are loving every moment.

But that will change soon as the cubs will be sent to other partnership parks under an international endangered species program that coordinates efforts for their survival in captivity.

Well, it might not be the end of the story: Here's more to know

The director at the Dvur Králové park, Jaroslav Hyjánek said that although preliminary steps have been taken for an introduction of the Barbary lion into its natural habitat, but it’s still a “far distant future.”

The inside scoop on Barbary Lions

The majestic member of the Northern lion subspecies, the Barbary lion once roamed freely its native northern Africa, and in the Atlas Mountains.

A symbol of strength, Barbary lions were pushed to the brink by centuries of human impact, by gladiators from ancient Roman times to modern-day over hunting and habitat destruction.

The last picture was taken in 1925, while the last individual was killed in 1942.

It is believed the last small populations were extinct in the wild in the middle of the 1960s.

Credit: AP

How many Barbary lions left now?

With fewer than 200 Barbary lions remaining in captivity, conservationists are exploring the possibility of reintroducing the species to its natural habitat in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco.

And for this purpose, an international conference is planned for late 2025 or early 2026 to discuss the feasibility of this plan.

Reintroduction of Barbary Lions: Challenges ahead

Since, the Barbary lions have not been present in the natural habitat for such a long time, the plans would have to ensure their protection, a sufficient food source and cooperation and approval from local communities.

And experts are of the opinion that if any of such an effort would be worth trying if it turns out to be sustainable.

