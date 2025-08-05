Zoo in Denmark asks for pet donations to feed lions, tigers

A zoo in Denmark has asked the public to donate their unwanted pets for the diet of predators kept in the zoo.

The menagerie named Aalborg has specifically requested “Chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs” which make an important part of the diet of predators, “reminiscent of what predators would naturally hunt in the wild”.

Taking to Instagram, the Danish zoo explained, “In zoos we have a responsibility to imitate the natural food chain of the animals - in terms of both animal welfare and professional integrity.”

They requested the public to donate their healthy animal who for “various reasons has to leave here”, adding that the animals are gently euthanized by trained staff and used as food for predators afterwards.

The zoo said, “That way, nothing goes to waste and we ensure natural behaviour, nutrition and well-being of our predators.”

According to BBC News, the predators being kept at the zoo include lions and tigers.

A total of four small animals can be donated on weekdays at a time without an appointment, however, there are certain pre-requisites for donation of bigger animals like horses.

For horse donation:

Should have a horse passport

Horse must not have been treated for any illness in the past 30 days

Pia Nielsen, the zoo’s deputy director, said, “It is our responsibility to keep the diet of our carnivores as natural as possible and it must include fur and bones.”

She added that donating pets is a common practice in Denmark, saying, “Many of our guests and partners appreciate the opportunity to contribute.”

Aalborg zoo is located in the centre of Aalborg in Denmark and it gets over 375,000 visitors each year. It keeps 1500 animals from 126 species.