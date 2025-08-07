Machine Gun Kelly reacts to working with Bob Dylan: ‘I don’t know’

Machine Gun Kelly reflects on his relationship with Bob Dylan

Machine Gun Kelly is getting candid about the fact that Bob Dylan still remembers him after they worked together.

The 35-year-old expressed his excitement that the legendary musician agreed to narrate the trailer for his new album, Lost Americana.

During an exclusive interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the newly-turned father shared his experience of working with the Like a Rolling Stone hitmaker.

He said, “Well, to be honest, I don’t want to mess up my friendship.

“To be honest, I have no idea how he even knows who I am to this day. And I’m pretty sure that if I say the wrong thing, I’ll mess it all up, so I’ll just shut up and accept whatever Bob Dylan throws my way.”

This comes hot on the heels of Dylan’s post about MGK, in which he shared Kelly’s performance at the Park Ave CDs store in Orlando, Florida.

The Rap Devil star later collaborated with Dylan “all because of a video of me rapping in a music store 10 years ago,” as he explained.

For the unversed, Lost Americana is set to be released on August 8.