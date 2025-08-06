US scientists evacuated from Antarctica in high-stakes mission

The New Zealand air force has carried out a highly risky operation in the freezing temperature and endless darkness to evacuate three researchers from the US research base in Antarctica.

According to the Royal New Zealand Air Force statement, the United National Science Foundation sent a request for a medical evacuation for three of its staff members based at the McMurdo Station.

In response to the request, the crew of the C-130J Hercules flew on Tuesday afternoon and worked through the perpetual darkness to complete the daunting mission.

Life-threatening mission

Antarctica between March to October becomes a dangerous place to sustain, plunging into enduring darkness and stormy nights. Even the temperatures can drop to -24C, restricting the emergency-based missions.

So, it is no less than a life-threatening mission to travel to an icy continent as crews have to navigate extreme weather conditions and landing.

Andy Scott, a New Zealand Air Commodore, said the freezing temperatures and risky landing on the runway of ice in the dark makes every operation to Antarctica most challenging.

“It is an extremely challenging environment to fly in on night vision goggles due to the extreme weather conditions, which are highly volatile at this time of year and makes accurate forecasting a challenge,” Scott said.

The US embassy expressed gratitude and deep appreciation to the air force. Melissa Sweeney, the US chargé d’affaires in New Zealand said, “This mission was not just difficult; it was one of the most technically demanding operations an air crew can face.”