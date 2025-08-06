Dancing Cop got moves: Video sends internet into frenzy

Dancing Cop's got moves video sends internet into frenzy

A dancing officer from Gaffney police department, South Carolina, making people smile while on patrol, looks weird? Not really.

Social media every time surprises you when you think there’s calm and peace on your mobile feeds.

But then you start scrolling down and stumble upon a random viral story that captivates you so much that your whole day gets spent obsessing over it.

Here’s one such story that you won’t be able to skip, about a funny police officer who’s been trending on social media for his hilarious dance video, let’s dive in:

When a cop officer's fun moves connect the dots

A video of Lt. Matt Cromer busting a move at a local community event has gone viral, showcasing a fun side of law enforcement that’s helping to connect with the community and bring smiles to people's faces.

Community praises dancing Cop

People love the funny character of Lt. Matt Cromer, who make people laugh with his epic dance moves.

‘Dancing is more than just a fun’

But Cromer see it the other way round. Dance for him is not just a fun thing, it's more than that. According to him, "You see all this negativity on the news all the time, you hear people talk about how it could change but being able to be out there and be part of that change is phenomenal to me."

Cromer believes that patrolling on roads is more than just a car driving: "It's not always about riding in the patrol car and watching people as you drive by. It's stopping, getting out, dancing, talking with individuals...and just getting to know them."

The "Cool Cop" has a message for all!

The "cool Cop" has a very unique yet relevant message for all of us: connection comes first!

When tensions run high, moments like these - full of joy and unity - help rebuild trust between law enforcement and communities, one dance move at a time.