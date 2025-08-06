Kamchatka peninsula moves 6.5ft away from mainland after Earthquake

Russia's Kamchatka region is moving southeast from the mainland following an 8.8 magnitude Earthquake. Scientists are baffled as the peninsula has already moved 6.5 feet.

It has been revealed that the landmass’s movement is similar to the movement caused by the 9 magnitude Earthquake, fifth largest in the recorded history, in Japan in 2011.

The Russian Academy of Sciences took to Telegram to reveal the surprising development, stating, “We made a preliminary calculation based on the results of geodynamic observation.”

“It turned out that we all went quite well to the southeast. The maximum coseismic displacements after the earthquake of July 30 were observed in the southern part of the peninsula,” the statement continued.

The intense seismic activity created so much energy that the Eurasian and Pacific plates, which meet and lock against one another at Kamchatka peninsula, might have slipped past each other causing landmass’s movement.

Experts reveal that the process can continue for days and even weeks after the initial Earthquake until the plates adjust their positions and settle thus allowing the landmass to move several meters.

Other than the landmass movement, two volcanic eruptions have also occurred in the aftermath of the sixth strongest earthquake in recorded history.

There’s a fear that it might start a chain of eruptions across the Pacific Ring of Fire which in home to over 425 active volcanoes.